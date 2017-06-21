Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Resigns

Continue Reading Below

Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick has resigned after a group of investors pressured him to step down following a bruising six months of scandals and setbacks.

Sears Canada Preparing to File for Bankruptcy Protection

Sears Canada Inc., which operates more than 200 stores, has hired advisers and is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection in Canada, according to people familiar with the matter.

Oracle's Cloud Business Lifts Profit

Oracle Corp. said Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 15% from a year earlier to $3.23 billion.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Altice USA Set to Be One of the Biggest IPOs of the Year

Altice USA is hoping to woo investors back into telecom in its initial public offering as the U.S. subsidiary of European telecommunications company Altice NV is expected to start trading on the NYSE on Thursday.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Puts Outsiders on Its Board

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP is adding independent directors to its governing board, a first for the private partnership and an unusual move for any Big Four accounting firm in the U.S.

Diageo to Buy Tequila Brand Co-Founded by George Clooney

Diageo has agreed to buy upscale tequila brand Casamigos as part of a larger push by the spirits giant to increase its exposure to the fast growing tequila market.

Theranos, Walgreens Reach Deal to Settle Lawsuit

A seven-year relationship between blood-testing firm Theranos and Walgreens that soured into a costly feud for the drugstore giant will soon come to a close.

Nike to Sell Some Items Directly to Amazon

Nike has agreed to sell some of its products directly to Amazon.com Inc., a person familiar with the matter said, a concession by the sneaker giant that it can no longer afford to ignore the online retailing behemoth.

Mississippi Regulators Seek to End Southern Co. 'Clean-Coal' Plant

State officials want Southern Co.'s Kemper facility, which has already taken $7.5 billion and seven years to finish, to run using natural gas going forward, and don't want to pass on additional costs to electricity customers.

White House Backs Nuclear Plant Tax-Credit Extension

The White House endorsed a proposal to extend a tax-credit window for a half-finished Georgia nuclear plant caught up in the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp.'s nuclear construction subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 17:16 ET (21:16 GMT)