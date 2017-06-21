Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Resigns

Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick has resigned after a group of investors pressured him to step down following a bruising six months of scandals and setbacks.

Altice USA Set to Be One of the Biggest IPOs of the Year

Altice USA is hoping to woo investors back into telecom in its initial public offering as the U.S. subsidiary of European telecommunications company Altice NV is expected to start trading on the NYSE on Thursday,

PricewaterhouseCoopers Puts Outsiders on Its Board

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP is adding independent directors to its governing board, a first for the private partnership and an unusual move for any Big Four accounting firm in the U.S.

Theranos, Walgreens Reach Deal to Settle Lawsuit

A seven-year relationship between blood-testing firm Theranos and Walgreens that soured into a costly feud for the drugstore giant will soon come to a close.

At Paris Air Show, GE Takes Role of American Upstart

One of the biggest European players at this year's Paris Air Show isn't a European company at all-it's General Electric.

Saudi Aramco's IPO Plans Strengthened by Royal Reshuffle

Mohammed bin Salman's promotion to crown prince of Saudi Arabia will drive forward his plan to list the kingdom's state oil company and strengthen his mandate to diversify its economy.

Oracle Earnings: What to Watch

Oracle is set to report financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter after the close of trading Wednesday in New York. Here's what you need to know:

Insurance Startup Oscar Raises Its ACA Bet

Insurance startup Oscar Insurance Corp. said it plans to expand its offerings in the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, as insurers face a federal deadline Wednesday for initial filings to participate in the health law's exchanges next year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Prepares to Buy Parts of Struggling Italian Banks

Intesa Sanpaolo said it is willing to buy at a symbolic price, on certain conditions, parts of two troubled Italian banks, raising the prospects for Italy's second-largest bank to help save their businesses.

Tesla Replaces Chief of Self-Driving Software

Chris Lattner, who Tesla announced in January was hired from Apple Inc. as vice president of Autopilot software, has left Elon Musk's Silicon Valley auto maker.

