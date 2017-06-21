Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Resigns

Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick has resigned after a group of investors pressured him to step down following a bruising six months of scandals and setbacks.

Theranos, Walgreens Reach Deal to Settle Lawsuit

A seven-year relationship between blood-testing firm Theranos and Walgreens that soured into a costly feud for the drugstore giant will soon come to a close.

At Paris Air Show, GE Takes Role of American Upstart

One of the biggest European players at this year's Paris Air Show isn't a European company at all-it's General Electric.

Saudi Aramco's IPO Plans Strengthened by Leadership Reshuffle

The elevation of Mohammed bin Salman to Saudi Arabia's crown prince propels his plan to publicly list the kingdom's state oil company forward and strengthens his mandate to steer the economic policies of the world's largest crude-oil exporting country.

Oracle Earnings: What to Watch

Oracle is set to report financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter after the close of trading Wednesday in New York. Here's what you need to know:

Insurance Startup Oscar Raises Its ACA Bet

Insurance startup Oscar Insurance Corp. said it plans to expand its offerings in the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, as insurers face a federal deadline Wednesday for initial filings to participate in the health law's exchanges next year.

Tesla Replaces Chief of Self-Driving Software

Chris Lattner, who Tesla announced in January was hired from Apple Inc. as vice president of Autopilot software, has left Elon Musk's Silicon Valley auto maker.

Whirlpool CEO Jeff Fettig to Step Down in October

The chief executive of Whirlpool Corp., Jeff Fettig, will step down in October after holding the position for 13 years, the company said Tuesday.

SoftBank Invests $100 Million in Cybersecurity Startup

Japan's SoftBank is investing $100 million into a Boston-based cybersecurity firm run by former Israel counterintelligence members, the latest high-profile cash injection into a bustling industry offering newfound defenses against global hackers.

NBC Sports Jumps on the Esports Bandwagon

Comcast's NBC Sports plans to televise an esports tournament later this summer, the latest broadcaster turning to competitive videogaming to grow viewership at a time when many consumers are cutting the cord.

