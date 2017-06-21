Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Resigns

Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick has resigned after a group of investors pressured him to step down following a bruising six months of scandals and setbacks.

Tokyo Takes Lead in Toshiba Chip-Unit Sale Over China Fears

The Japanese government seized the lead role in buying Toshiba's chip unit after expressing concerns about technology leaking to China, but a legal fight could hold up a deal.

Tesla Replaces Chief of Self-Driving Software

Chris Lattner, who Tesla announced in January was hired from Apple Inc. as vice president of Autopilot software, has left Elon Musk's Silicon Valley auto maker.

Theranos, Walgreens Reach Deal to Settle Lawsuit

A seven-year relationship between blood-testing firm Theranos and Walgreens that soured into a costly feud for the drugstore giant will soon come to a close.

SoftBank Invests $100 Million in Cybersecurity Startup

Japan's SoftBank Group is investing $100 million into a Boston-based cybersecurity firm run by former Israel counterintelligence members, the latest high-profile cash injection into a bustling industry offering newfound defenses against global hackers.

Whirlpool CEO Jeff Fettig to Step Down in October

The chief executive of Whirlpool Corp., Jeff Fettig, will step down in October after holding the position for 13 years, the company said Tuesday.

Wal-Mart to Vendors: Get Off Amazon's Cloud

Wal-Mart is telling some technology companies that if they want its business, they can't run applications for the retailer on Amazon's leading cloud-computing service, Amazon Web Services.

NBC Sports Jumps on the Esports Bandwagon

Comcast's NBC Sports plans to televise an esports tournament later this summer, the latest broadcaster turning to competitive videogaming to grow viewership at a time when many consumers are cutting the cord.

MSCI Inclusion Should Intensify Scrutiny of Chinese Shares

China has won a longed-for trophy with admission of its domestically-listed stocks to MSCI's global benchmarks. Don't hold your breath that it will lead to a more open market.

China Firms Might Need to Shape Up After MSCI Lays Out Red Carpet

The index provider's decision to include mainland Chinese shares in its global benchmarks for the first time could prompt changes to how companies are run, even if the initial amount of capital inflows won't be enough to effect a sizable shift in the country's markets.

June 21, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)