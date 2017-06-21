How Uber Backers Orchestrated Kalanick's Ouster as CEO

Travis Kalanick's decision to step down as Uber's CEO was the culmination of weeks of maneuvering by some of the firm's biggest investors to force out the co-founder of the nearly $70 billion company.

Virgin Mobile to Become iPhone-Only Carrier

Virgin Mobile, the phone carrier founded by mogul Richard Branson, will become the world's first iPhone-only carrier.

Oracle's Cloud Business Lifts Profit

Oracle Corp. said Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 15% from a year earlier to $3.23 billion.

Mississippi Regulators Seek to End Southern Co. 'Clean-Coal' Plant

State officials want Southern Co.'s Kemper facility, which has already taken $7.5 billion and seven years to finish, to run using natural gas going forward, and don't want to pass on additional costs to electricity customers.

Legal Actions Could Complicate JBS's Efforts to Raise Money

Brazilian meatpacker JBS's plans to raise money were thrown into doubt after a court suspended the sale of operations in neighboring countries and the attorney general filed a motion to freeze assets belonging to the company and its top executives.

Magazine Publisher Rodale Explores Sale

Family-owned magazine publisher Rodale Inc. said Wednesday it is considering a sale of the company or its properties among other options as part of a strategic review.

Sears Canada Preparing to File for Bankruptcy Protection

Sears Canada Inc., which operates more than 200 stores, has hired advisers and is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection in Canada, according to people familiar with the matter.

White House Backs Nuclear Plant Tax-Credit Extension

The White House endorsed a proposal to extend a tax-credit window for a half-finished Georgia nuclear plant caught up in the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp.'s nuclear construction subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric.

Diageo to Buy George Clooney's Tequila Brand

Diageo has agreed to buy upscale tequila brand Casamigos as part of a larger push by the spirits giant to increase its exposure to the fast growing tequila market.

Nike to Sell Some Items Directly to Amazon

Nike has agreed to sell some of its products directly to Amazon.com Inc., a person familiar with the matter said, a concession by the sneaker giant that it can no longer afford to ignore the online retailing behemoth.

