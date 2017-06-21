Lloyds Banking Group PLC Results of tender offer for certain USD notes

TIDMLLOY TIDM94WP

Lloyds Banking Group PLC

21 June 2017

21 June 2017

Lloyds Bank plc - RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR CERTAIN OF ITS OUTSTANDING USD NOTES

Lloyds Bank plc ("Lloyds Bank" or the "Offeror") is today announcing the final results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Offer") for any and all of certain series of outstanding U.S. dollar denominated notes issued by Lloyds Bank plc and guaranteed by Lloyds Banking Group plc (the "Notes"). The Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Offer to Purchase dated 12 June 2017 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related notice of guaranteed delivery.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Offer to Purchase.

Based on information provided by the Tender Agent, $257,235,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes listed in the table below were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on 20 June 2017 (the "Expiration Deadline"), as more fully set forth below. The Offeror has accepted all Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Deadline. The Settlement Date is expected to be 23 June 2017. In addition, $1,175,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes were tendered using the guaranteed delivery procedures.

The table below sets forth, among other things, the principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Deadline:

Aggregate

Principal

Amount Aggregate

Tendered Principal Purchase

Excluding Amount Price Per

Notes Tendered Tendered $1,000

Principal Using Guaranteed Using Guaranteed Principal

Amount Delivery Delivery Amount

Notes ISIN/CUSIP Outstanding Procedures Procedures of Notes

-------------- ------------- ------------ ----------------- ----------------- ----------

2.350%

Senior

Notes due

2019 (Series

1) US53944VAB53 $466,152,000 $112,051,000 $1,175,000 $1,008.34

53944VAB5

2.400%

Senior

Notes due

2020 (Series

2) US53944VAE92 $466,899,000 $70,425,000 $0 $1,009.03

53944VAE9

3.500%

Senior

Notes due

2025 (Series

3) US53944VAH24 $515,222,000 $74,759,000 $0 $1,043.90

53944VAH2

FURTHER INFORMATION

Lucid Issuer Services Limited acted as tender agent for the Offer. Lloyds Securities Inc. acted as Dealer Manager. Questions regarding the Offer should be directed to Lloyds Securities Inc. at +1 (855) 400-6511 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1 (212) 827-3105 (U.S. Collect).

CONCURRENT NON-U.S. OFFER

On 12 June 2017, the Offeror also launched a capped tender offer (the "Non-U.S. Offer") in respect of certain of Lloyds Bank's outstanding euro and pound sterling denominated debt securities. This announcement does not relate to the Non-U.S. Offer.

