Industrials Lower on Implications of Oil Bust -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies declined as traders bet oil prices would have repercussions for suppliers of oilfield equipment.

Continue Reading Below

In the last decade, oil drillers, and particularly those who drill complex "horizontal" wells on shale-oil fields in the U.S., have been among heavy manufacturers' largest customers.

Many of the orders for Boeing's new 737 Max 10 model are conversions from previously ordered Boeing jets of other styles, The Wall Street Journal reported from the Paris Air Show. Fitch Ratings warned that orders for Airbus and Boeing could peak in 2018 or 2019.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2017 17:42 ET (21:42 GMT)