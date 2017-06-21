President Trump holds Iowa rally

ADRs End Higher; Gold Companies Rise

By Anne Steele Features Dow Jones Newswires

Prices of International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Wednesday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.3% to 139.55. The European index increased 0.1% to 132.72, the Asian index improved 0.6% to 159.26, and the emerging-markets index gained 0.8% to 286.41. Meanwhile, the Latin American index slipped 0.4% to 210.76.

Gold-mining companies were among those trading actively as gold rebounded. In precious metals, gold for August delivery closed up 0.2%, at $1,245.80 a troy ounce.

ADRs of Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SBGL, SGL.JO) rose 3.1% to $4.95, ADRs of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY, HAR.JO) climbed 2.5% to $1.63, and ADRS of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (AU, ANG.JO) increased 2% to $10.16.

