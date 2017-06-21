ADRs End Higher; Gold Companies Rise

Prices of International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Wednesday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.3% to 139.55. The European index increased 0.1% to 132.72, the Asian index improved 0.6% to 159.26, and the emerging-markets index gained 0.8% to 286.41. Meanwhile, the Latin American index slipped 0.4% to 210.76.

Gold-mining companies were among those trading actively as gold rebounded. In precious metals, gold for August delivery closed up 0.2%, at $1,245.80 a troy ounce.

ADRs of Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SBGL, SGL.JO) rose 3.1% to $4.95, ADRs of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY, HAR.JO) climbed 2.5% to $1.63, and ADRS of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (AU, ANG.JO) increased 2% to $10.16.

