Treasury Bonds Gain Strength

U.S. government bonds strengthened Tuesday, sending the yield on the 30-year bond to its lowest level this year, as lower oil prices bolstered some investors' expectations that inflation pressure is slowing down.

U.S. crude-oil prices fell to their lowest level of the year and extended this year's selloff. Lower energy prices tend to deflate inflation expectations, making long-term Treasury debt more appealing. Inflation chips away investors' purchasing power from their bond investments and is seen by investors as a big threat to the value of long-term Treasurys.

In recent trade, the 30-year Treasury note was the best performer in the bond market as demand pushed its yield down to 2.75%, according to Tradeweb. That was below this year's lowest close of 2.782% on June 16. Yields fall as bond prices rise. The yield was 2.787% Monday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.165%, compared with 2.188% Monday.

The oil move further fires up the debate among investors on the inflation outlook. The U.S. consumer-price index in May fell below the Federal Reserve's 2% target again. Yet Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen signaled last week that slowing inflation reports over the past few months could be noisy. But higher bond prices suggest some investors aren't buying the Fed's inflation assessment.

"The bond market continues to believe that the drop in inflation lately is related to more than the one-offs that Yellen is attributing it to," said Thomas Roth, executive director in the rates trading group at MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

The bond market is showing some concerns that the Fed could make a policy error, especially if they misjudge inflation. The Fed last week raised short-term interest rates for a second time this year and projected for one more increase before the end of this year.

The yield premium investors demanded to hold the 30-year bond relative to the five-year note on Tuesday was 0.97 percentage point. That marked the lowest level since November 2007, according to Tradeweb.

A shrinking premium is known as a flattening yield curve, which is typically interpreted by investors as a sign that the U.S. economy may be losing momentum. Investors who subscribe to this view are selling shorter-term debt and migrating cash into longer-term bonds, adding to the flattening curve momentum.

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley on Monday said he is confident on the growth outlook and that the flattening yield curve isn't sending out a negative signal for the economy. He believes it has been driven by global flows into the Treasury bond market due to its more attractive yields compared with many other developed government bond markets.

Some analysts side with this notion and caution that investors should refrain from overinterpreting the bond market's signal.

U.S. stocks have been roaring this year even as Treasury bond yields have been falling. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both set record highs Monday. Demand for corporate debt and emerging-market assets has been robust this year.

Another boost for Treasurys on Tuesday: Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney deflated some concerns that the central bank could unwind monetary stimulus sooner than investors had expected due to a rise in inflation.

Mr. Carney said the time isn't right for an interest-rate rise given the mixed signals on consumer spending and business investment, and given the still-subdued domestic inflationary pressures, in particular anemic wage growth.

