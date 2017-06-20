On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures

Continue Reading Below

2451.00 -- lifetime high

2451.00 -- previous day's high

2447.50 -- previous day's close

2445.00 -- second pivot point resistance

2439.60 -- first pivot point resistance

Continue Reading Below

2437.55 -- 4-day moving average

2433.80 -- 9-day moving average

2433.50 -- previous day's low

2425.81 -- 18-day moving average

2424.90 -- first pivot point support

2415.60 -- second pivot point support

2412.00 -- previous month's high

2363.36 -- 100-day moving average

2350.00 -- previous month's low

1791.10 -- lifetime low

71.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 19

64.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 16

63.93 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 15

65.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 14

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures

5907.50 -- lifetime high

5824.50 -- previous month's high

5796.46 -- 18-day moving average

5782.50 -- previous day's high

5768.78 -- 9-day moving average

5766.00 -- previous day's close

5759.92 -- second pivot point resistance

5725.83 -- first pivot point resistance

5683.25 -- previous day's low

5659.33 -- first pivot point support

5626.92 -- second pivot point support

5557.00 -- previous month's low

4599.00 -- lifetime low

53.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 19

46.61 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 15

48.70 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 14

52.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 13

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)