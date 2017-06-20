S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures
2451.00 -- lifetime high
2451.00 -- previous day's high
2447.50 -- previous day's close
2445.00 -- second pivot point resistance
2439.60 -- first pivot point resistance
2437.55 -- 4-day moving average
2433.80 -- 9-day moving average
2433.50 -- previous day's low
2425.81 -- 18-day moving average
2424.90 -- first pivot point support
2415.60 -- second pivot point support
2412.00 -- previous month's high
2363.36 -- 100-day moving average
2350.00 -- previous month's low
1791.10 -- lifetime low
71.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 19
64.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 16
63.93 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 15
65.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 14
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures
5907.50 -- lifetime high
5824.50 -- previous month's high
5796.46 -- 18-day moving average
5782.50 -- previous day's high
5768.78 -- 9-day moving average
5766.00 -- previous day's close
5759.92 -- second pivot point resistance
5725.83 -- first pivot point resistance
5683.25 -- previous day's low
5659.33 -- first pivot point support
5626.92 -- second pivot point support
5557.00 -- previous month's low
4599.00 -- lifetime low
53.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 19
46.61 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 15
48.70 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 14
52.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 13
