Fed's Fischer Expresses Caution About Global Housing Markets

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer urged global policy makers to continue efforts to strengthen the resilience of their housing markets, echoing earlier cautionary words from Fed officials about the potential risks of having low interest rates over long periods.

Despite 'Problems', China Insurers Are OK, Says Senior Regulator

A senior regulator offered assurances China's insurance sector is safe and will continue to expand, more than a week after the disappearance of the chairman of highflying Anbang Insurance Group.

Europe Stocks, U.S. Futures Wipe Out Gains as Oil Drops

European stocks and U.S. futures erased gains after a steep drop in oil prices pressured shares of energy companies. Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening decline for the S&P 500.

Fed's Rosengren: Low-Rate Environment Likely to Persist

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said a low-interest-rate environment is likely persist for some time to come.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The Economy and the Stock Market Diverge

Bank of England Governor Sees Weak Wage Growth Delaying Rate Rises

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said that while rate setters' tolerance for above-target inflation is coming to an end, it is too early to raise the key interest rate for the first time in a decade.

South Africa Central Bank Rejects Watchdog Demand to Change Mandate

The South Africa Reserve Bank rejected a demand by the head of the country's corruption watchdog to shift its mandate away from focusing on price stability, saying the request falls outside her remit.

Merkel Pledges to Push For Free Trade at G-20 Summit

German Chancellor Angel Merkel pledged to strive for a broad, rules-based and fair agreement on global trade at the meeting of Group of 20 leaders next month, aiming to convince the U.S. of the benefits of open markets.

Big Oil Steps Up Support for Carbon Tax

Some of the world's largest oil companies and the country's biggest auto maker are joining a group that is pushing the U.S. government to tax carbon in an effort to slow climate change.

Frackers Collide With Traditional Oil Drillers

Supersized new oil wells are sometimes running into existing wells, a little-noticed consequence of the shale boom that has started to trigger lawsuits.

June 20, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)