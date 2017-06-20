Global Stocks Lower; China Shows Resilience After MSCI Inclusion

Stocks were lower across the Asia-Pacific region, as global price declines for oil hurt energy companies, though Chinese markets showed strength.

MSCI to Consider Saudi Arabia for Emerging Market Classification

Index provider MSCI Inc. has said it would consider classifying Saudi Arabia as an emerging market as early as next year, a move that could potentially divert billions of dollars into the Middle East's biggest economy.

Bank Stocks Surge, Belying 'Yield Curve' Fears

Financial stocks are getting their groove back-and they are doing it without help from the bond market.

'Flattening' Trend Has Many Drivers

Some measures of the yield curve are hitting their flattest levels in almost a decade, a development that is being greeted with moderate concern in markets.

Oil Returns to Bear Market

Oil prices are back in bear-market territory, frustrating OPEC members that cut production in an attempt to boost prices and renewing fears that falling prices could spill into stocks and other markets.

Fed's Kaplan Wants to See Inflation Pick Up Before Raising Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday he would like to see more evidence that weak inflation has passed before raising short-term interest rates again.

China Stocks Win Big Endorsement From Indexing Giant

China's efforts to open up its markets to global investors won a long-awaited endorsement when MSCI added locally traded shares in the world's most populous nation to its benchmark emerging-markets index.

Argentina Decision on Emerging Market Status

A decision about whether to return Argentina to emerging market status has been delayed until 2018, index provider MSCI said Tuesday

Court Denies States' Request for Leftover Money From Sprint Settlement

A federal court ruled Tuesday that money left over from a consumer settlement fund must be transferred to the federal government's coffers, denying motions from state attorneys general and Sprint to redirect the funds to states.

Contrarian Investors Dive Into Mall REITs

The retail-property outlook has worsened in the past year, but some investors are betting that shares of mall landlords have gotten too cheap.

