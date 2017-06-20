Global Markets: Japan Is Higher, Rest of Asia Quiet

Continue Reading Below

The Nikkei Stock Average jumped more than 1% to a fresh 22-month high as the yen fell, though other Asia-Pacific markets were relatively muted.

Evans Says Fed Likely Needs Time to Decide Next Rate Move

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said slow and steady rate rises will help the economy continue to grow, with inflation moving slowly back to the central bank's official price rise target over time.

RBA Remains Upbeat on Australian Growth Outlook

Australia's central bank remains confident growth in the resource-rich economy will accelerate over coming years, shrugging off a weak first quarter result which saw the economy expand at its slowest pace since 2009.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Big Oil Steps Up Support for Carbon Tax

Some of the world's largest oil companies and the country's biggest auto maker are joining a group that is pushing the U.S. government to tax carbon in an effort to slow climate change.

Argentina's 100-Year Bonds Break New Ground for Junk Issuers

Argentina sold a 100-year bond Monday, pricing the bonds at a lower yield than the initial price talk and joining a small group of countries to issue so-called century bonds.

More Banks Target September for Fed's Balance-Sheet Announcement

A handful of banks have moved up their forecasts for when the Federal Reserve will announce intentions to start its balance-sheet reduction to September from December, following Chairwoman Janet Yellen's remarks last week that the central bank could begin the process "relatively soon."

Ukraine State Energy Chief Praises Senate Measure on Russian Pipeline

The head of Ukraine's state energy company cheered the U.S. Senate's decision to take aim at a Russian gas pipeline to Germany in sanctions legislation last week and urged the Trump administration to penalize companies helping Russia execute the project.

Australian Prime Minister Confirms Legislation to Control Gas Exports

Australia's conservative government will go ahead with legislation to put export controls on gas, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Tuesday.

Mexico Awards 10 of 15 Blocks in Oil Auction

Mexico awarded 10 blocks of oil and gas for exploration and development to bidders from 10 different countries, including some of the world's major oil companies, at an auction in the capital Monday.

The Fed's Poor Record on Soft Landings

There are two things investors should keep in mind about the Federal Reserve: One, it is in a tightening cycle. Two, tightening cycles almost always end badly.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2017 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)