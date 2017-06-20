Whirlpool CEO Jeff Fettig to Step Down in October

The chief executive of Whirlpool Corp., Jeff Fettig, will step down in October after holding the position for 13 years, the company said Tuesday.

AMD Launches Fight Against Intel in Lucrative Server-Chip Market

Advanced Micro Devices began selling a new generation of chips for the servers that drive computing in data centers, challenging Intel in that high-margin market for the first time in years.

Amazon's New Wardrobe Service Is Latest Threat for Apparel Stores

Amazon.com is giving shoppers another reason not to visit stores. The online giant is rolling out a free service to let its Prime members try on clothes at home, its latest attempt to crack into the fashion world.

Cisco Bets on Security to Drive Switch Sales

Cisco Systems Inc. is placing a major bet on security to revive sluggish sales of networking switches, its biggest business, as part of a multiyear effort to fend off competitors and turn around the struggling company.

Gymboree Offers No Recovery to Unsecured Bondholders

Gymboree Corp.'s unsecured bondholders and creditors are slated to receive nothing in the company's recently filed reorganization plan.

Uber's App Will Now Accept Tips

Uber Technologies said it will begin letting drivers collect tips through its app for the first time, a change drivers had long wanted.

Home Capital Group to sell Chunk of Its Commercial Mortgages

Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group agreed to sell about half of its commercial mortgages to a unit of KingSett Capital, a private-equity investor.

Cosco Nears $4 Billion Takeover of Orient Overseas

Chinese conglomerate Cosco is in advanced discussions to acquire smaller shipping rival Orient Overseas for at least $4 billion in a deal that could be reached as early as July.

Ford's Plan to Import Cars Veers From Mexico to China

Ford said production of its Focus compact for the U.S. market is now headed for China-not Mexico-as the car maker seeks cost savings globally even as the Trump administration works to keep automotive jobs at home.

Barclays, Former Executives Charged With Fraud Over Qatar Fundraising

The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office filed criminal charges against Barclays and four former top executives linked to their handling of Middle Eastern investments that rescued the bank at the height of the financial crisis.

June 20, 2017 21:16 ET (01:16 GMT)