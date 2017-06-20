Ford to Import Its Focus to U.S. From China

Ford said it plans to start importing its compact Focus from China, reflecting a wider industry trend that gives auto makers more flexibility but threatens automotive jobs in the U.S.

Barclays, Former Executives Charged With Fraud Over Qatar Fundraising

The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office filed criminal charges against Barclays and four former top executives linked to their handling of Middle Eastern investments that rescued the bank at the height of the financial crisis.

Cosco Nears $4 Billion Takeover of Orient Overseas

Chinese conglomerate Cosco is in advanced discussions to acquire smaller shipping rival Orient Overseas for at least $4 billion in a deal that could be reached as early as July.

Whirlpool CEO Jeff Fettig to Step Down in October

The chief executive of Whirlpool Corp., Jeff Fettig, will step down in October after holding the position for 13 years, the company said Tuesday.

AMD Launches Fight Against Intel in Lucrative Server-Chip Market

Advanced Micro Devices began selling a new generation of chips for the servers that drive computing in data centers, challenging Intel in that high-margin market for the first time in years.

Boeing Sees More Than $6 Trillion in Plane Deliveries

Boeing has lifted its 20-year forecast for plane deliveries to 41,030 jetliners with a value for the first time topping $6 trillion at list prices.

Amazon's New Wardrobe Service Is Latest Threat for Apparel Stores

Amazon.com is giving shoppers another reason not to visit stores. The online giant is rolling out a free service to let its Prime members try on clothes at home, its latest attempt to crack into the fashion world.

Rio Tinto Rejects Glencore's $2.5 Billion Offer in Favor of Yancoal

Rio Tinto rebuffed a $2.5 billion offer by Glencore for its Australian coal assets and recommended that shareholders approve a previous bid by a Chinese company.

Apple Steps Up Legal Battle With Qualcomm

Apple broadened its offensive against Qualcomm, arguing in a court filing that some of the chip supplier's patents were invalid and that its business model violates patent law.

Goldman Poaches Two Bankers to Expand in Business Services

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is hiring a pair of Credit Suisse bankers, including one at the elite rank of partner, to win business from corporate service providers such as consulting, staffing and security firms.

June 20, 2017 19:16 ET (23:16 GMT)