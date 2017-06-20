Barclays, Former Executives Charged With Fraud Over Qatar Fundraising

The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office filed criminal charges against Barclays and four former top executives linked to their handling of Middle Eastern investments that rescued the bank at the height of the financial crisis.

Boeing Sees More Than $6 Trillion in Plane Deliveries

Boeing has lifted its annual 20-year forecast for plane deliveries to 41,030 jetliners with a value for the first time topping $6 trillion at list prices.

Amazon, Whole Foods Was 'Love at First Sight,' Whole Foods CEO Says

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said Amazon.com's pursuit of the health food chain began with "a blind date" more than six weeks ago, a whirlwind courtship that culminated in Amazon's largest acquisition by far.

Big Oil Steps Up Support for Carbon Tax

Some of the world's largest oil companies and the country's biggest auto maker are joining a group that is pushing the U.S. government to tax carbon in an effort to slow climate change.

Nestlé Buys Stake in Freshly, Putting Healthy Food Top of the Menu

Nestlé has bought a minority investment in Freshly, a subscription meals startup, as it struggles with slow-growing demand for its packaged offerings.

Goldman Poaches Two Bankers to Expand in Business Services

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is hiring a pair of Credit Suisse bankers, including one at the elite rank of partner, to win business from corporate service providers such as consulting, staffing and security firms.

Among the iPhone's Biggest Transformations: Apple Itself

Since Apple launched the iPhone in June 2007, the smartphone revolution it unleashed has changed the way people work and socialize and reshaped industries from music to hotels. It also has transformed the company in ways that co-founder Steve Jobs could hardly have foreseen.

YouTube Ad Uproar Splits Marketers

Google's YouTube has made strides in bringing advertisers back to the site after a backlash over ads appearing alongside offensive videos. But many prominent holdouts remain, signaling that the crisis isn't over yet.

Big Prize in Amazon-Whole Foods Deal: Data

Amazon for years has been looking for more ways to gather information about how consumers shop. If its deal for Whole Foods goes through, the two companies can join their online and in-store knowledge.

Silicon Valley, White House Tackle Troubled Government Tech

When Silicon Valley executives arrived at the White House Monday to talk about modernizing federal computer systems, there was plenty of common interest at stake.

