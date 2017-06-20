Tesla Replaces Chief of Self-Driving Software

Continue Reading Below

Chris Lattner, who Tesla announced in January was hired from Apple Inc. as vice president of Autopilot software, has left Elon Musk's Silicon Valley auto maker.

Court Denies States' Request for Leftover Money From Sprint Settlement

A federal court ruled Tuesday that money left over from a consumer settlement fund must be transferred to the federal government's coffers, denying motions from state attorneys general and Sprint to redirect the funds to states.

Whirlpool CEO Jeff Fettig to Step Down in October

The chief executive of Whirlpool Corp., Jeff Fettig, will step down in October after holding the position for 13 years, the company said Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

AMD Launches Fight Against Intel in Lucrative Server-Chip Market

Advanced Micro Devices began selling a new generation of chips for the servers that drive computing in data centers, challenging Intel in that high-margin market for the first time in years.

Amazon's New Wardrobe Service Is Latest Threat for Apparel Stores

Amazon.com is giving shoppers another reason not to visit stores. The online giant is rolling out a free service to let its Prime members try on clothes at home, its latest attempt to crack into the fashion world.

Cisco Bets on Security to Drive Switch Sales

Cisco Systems Inc. is placing a major bet on security to revive sluggish sales of networking switches, its biggest business, as part of a multiyear effort to fend off competitors and turn around the struggling company.

Gymboree Offers No Recovery to Unsecured Bondholders

Gymboree Corp.'s unsecured bondholders and creditors are slated to receive nothing in the company's recently filed reorganization plan.

Uber's App Will Now Accept Tips

Uber Technologies said it will begin letting drivers collect tips through its app for the first time, a change drivers had long wanted.

Home Capital Group to sell Chunk of Its Commercial Mortgages

Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group agreed to sell about half of its commercial mortgages to a unit of KingSett Capital, a private-equity investor.

Cosco Nears $4 Billion Takeover of Orient Overseas

Chinese conglomerate Cosco is in advanced discussions to acquire smaller shipping rival Orient Overseas for at least $4 billion in a deal that could be reached as early as July.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2017 23:16 ET (03:16 GMT)