Barclays, Former Executives Charged With Fraud Over Qatar Fundraising

Continue Reading Below

The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office filed criminal charges against Barclays and four former top executives linked to their handling of Middle Eastern investments that rescued the bank at the height of the financial crisis.

Boeing Sees More Than $6 Trillion in Plane Deliveries

Boeing has lifted its annual 20-year forecast for plane deliveries to 41,030 jetliners with a value for the first time topping $6 trillion at list prices.

Amazon, Whole Foods Was 'Love at First Sight,' Whole Foods CEO Says

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said Amazon.com's pursuit of the health food chain began with "a blind date" more than six weeks ago, a whirlwind courtship that culminated in Amazon's largest acquisition by far.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Big Oil Steps Up Support for Carbon Tax

Some of the world's largest oil companies and the country's biggest auto maker are joining a group that is pushing the U.S. government to tax carbon in an effort to slow climate change.

Nestlé Buys Stake in Freshly, Putting Healthy Food Top of the Menu

Nestlé has bought a minority investment in Freshly, a subscription meals startup, as it struggles with slow-growing demand for its packaged offerings.

Brazil's Petrobras Settles Lawsuit With Shareholder Vanguard

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said its board has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed by Vanguard Group to recover corruption-related losses.

Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Global Empire by Next Year

The Hong Kong billionaire, for decades one of the world's wealthiest tycoons, has told associates he plans to step down as chairman of his global conglomerate, CK Hutchison, by next year.

Boeing Eyes Higher Sales in Parts and Services

Boeing Co. is doubling down on a profitable parts and services business that could bring the plane maker into competition with its own suppliers.

Freshly Raises $77 Million in Rapidly Changing Food Delivery Sector

Freshly raises $77 million led by new investor Nestlé USA.

Australian Regulator to Approve Tabcorp-Tatts Merger

An Australian regulator plans to approve a tie-up between wagering firms Tabcorp Holdings and Tatts Group, after a bidding war that had attracted interest from a consortium including private-equity firm KKR.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2017 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)