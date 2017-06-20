Amazon, Whole Foods Was 'Love at First Sight,' Whole Foods CEO Says

Continue Reading Below

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said Amazon.com's pursuit of the health food chain began with "a blind date" more than six weeks ago, a whirlwind courtship that culminated in Amazon's largest acquisition by far.

Boeing Eyes Higher Sales in Parts and Services

Boeing Co. is doubling down on a profitable parts and services business that could bring the plane maker into competition with its own suppliers.

Big Oil Steps Up Support for Carbon Tax

Some of the world's largest oil companies and the country's biggest auto maker are joining a group that is pushing the U.S. government to tax carbon in an effort to slow climate change.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil's Petrobras Settles Lawsuit With Shareholder Vanguard

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said its board has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed by Vanguard Group to recover corruption-related losses.

Freshly Raises $77 Million in Rapidly Changing Food Delivery Sector

Freshly raises $77 million led by new investor Nestlé USA.

Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Global Empire by Next Year

The Hong Kong billionaire, for decades one of the world's wealthiest tycoons, has told associates he plans to step down as chairman of his global conglomerate, CK Hutchison, by next year.

Australian Regulator to Approve Tabcorp-Tatts Merger

An Australian regulator plans to approve a tie-up between wagering firms Tabcorp Holdings and Tatts Group, after a bidding war that had attracted interest from a consortium including private-equity firm KKR.

A.M. Castle Files for Chapter 11 With Deal in Hand

A.M. Castle filed for chapter 11 with a plan backed by a group of hedge funds, including Highbridge Capital Management, which will swap debt for equity in the reorganized company.

GM Laying Off About 1,000 Workers Amid Downturn in Passenger-Car Sales

General Motors will eliminate a shift at a sedan plant in Kansas City, Kan., laying off about 1,000 people as the nation's largest auto maker continues to shed thousands of factory jobs amid a sharp downturn in demand for passenger cars.

Citigroup's Plan to Revive Its Lagging Stock

Investors want Michael Corbat to change the narrative at Citigroup. Investors and even top executives at the bank say it is time for Mr. Corbat to shift to offense by boosting growth in areas like credit cards, Wall Street stock trading and retail banking.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2017 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)