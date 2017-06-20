Hot Stocks to Watch in the U.S. and Canada

Among the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Tuesday's session are Parexel International Corp. (PRXL), Boeing Co. (BA), Apple Inc. (AAPL), and Lipocine Inc. (LPCN).

Private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management reached a deal to buy Parexel for $4.6 billion, the latest in a series of mergers among drug-research firms. Parexel stock has been steadily rising since The Wall Street Journal reported in May the company was exploring a sale. Shares rose an additional 3.7% to $87.06 in premarket trading.

Boeing, the world's No. 1 plane maker, raised its 20-year industry forecast for plane deliveries to 41,030 jetliners, with their value topping $6 trillion for the first time at list prices. Shares rose 0.5% to $200 in premarket trading.

Apple broadened its offensive against Qualcomm Inc. on Tuesday, arguing in a court filing that some of the chip supplier's patents were invalid and that its business model violates patent law. Apple also this month is celebrating 10 years since the first launch of its iPhone. Shares rose 0.2% to $146.67 in premarket trading.

Lipocine on Monday announced positive results from studies on its oral testosterone product in testosterone replacement therapy. The company plans to resubmit its new drug application for the product to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year. Shares rose 28% to $5.15 in premarket trading.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

June 20, 2017 09:34 ET (13:34 GMT)