Consumer Cos Down as Amazon Threat Looms -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies declined as traders bet the sector would continue to struggle with the challenge posed by Amazon.com. Amazon's bid to buy out Whole Foods Market has prompted speculation on how it will use the stores acquired and the implications of its strategy for other retailers. Amazon is also unveiling a Prime Wardrobe feature that will allow subscribers to its premium delivery service to try on clothes at home before committing to a purchase. Online sellers of apparel have struggled with returns because of the difficulty of specifying fits without trying clothes on. Swiss food conglomerate Nestle bought a stake in subscription meals startup Freshly, consistent with its retreat from the confectionery business in the U.S. and its emphasis on more healthy offerings.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 20, 2017 16:21 ET (20:21 GMT)