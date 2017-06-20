Anglo American: De Beers' Cycle 5 Rough Diamond Sales Rise 1.5%

Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN)'s majority-owned De Beers Group Tuesday reported an 1.5% rise in diamond sales during the fifth cycle of the year compared with the fourth cycle, after experiencing good demand following the Las Vegas trade show earlier this month.

De Beers, the world's largest rough diamond producer by value, reported provisional diamond sales of $530 million for the fifth sales cycle ended June 19, compared with $522 million generated in the previous sales cycle. Sales for the fifth cycle of 2016 were $564 million.

June 20, 2017 03:38 ET (07:38 GMT)