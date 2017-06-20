AGL Energy Appoints Director Graeme Hunt as Next Chairman

MELBOURNE, Australia--Australian utility AGL Energy Ltd. (AGL.AU) has appointed Graeme Hunt, a non-executive director since late 2012, as successor to Jerry Maycock when he steps down as chairman at the next annual meeting of shareholders in September.

Mr. Hunt is a former chief executive of Broadspectrum Ltd. and Lihir Gold Ltd. and had been a senior executive at BHP Billiton Ltd.

His tenure on AGL's board meant he already has a deep understanding of the company, Mr. Maycock said.

"His appointment will support continuity of strategy for AGL at a time of transformation in the energy sector. He has broad corporate leadership experience in Australia and overseas, with particular emphasis on energy-intensive sectors, operating large capital projects and managing complex stakeholder issues," he said in a statement.

