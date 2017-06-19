WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jun 19

VAN PLOWS INTO CROWD NEAR LONDON MOSQUE IN SUSPECTED TERROR ATTACK

Continue Reading Below

Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to crack down on extremism of all kinds after a driver rammed a van into a crowd of Muslim worshipers, in what police were treating as a terrorist attack.

RUSSIA TO TARGET U.S. AND COALITION AIRCRAFT OVER SYRIA

Russia escalated tensions with the U.S., promising to actively track U.S. and coalition aircraft over Syria with air defense systems and warplanes.

CHINA'S CASH BLUNTS EUROPE'S CRITICISM

Greece's recent veto of a European Union statement condemning Chinese human-rights violations shows the return Beijing is getting on its multibillion-dollar investments in the bloc's cash-strapped periphery.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. BEEF IS ON TABLE AHEAD OF CHINA TALKS

Ahead of a high-level U.S.-China security meeting in Washington, Beijing is doing its utmost to show why close trade links with China are a good thing for America, and starting with Iowa beef.

IN USS FITZGERALD DISASTER, SIGNS OF HISTORY REPEATING

In 1985, a U.S. Navy frigate was sailing off the coast of Japan when it was hit by a Philippine-registered freighter-a collision that bears an uncanny resemblance to the weekend disaster that killed seven sailors on the USS Fitzgerald.

BREXIT TALKS BEGIN WITH DIVORCE-BILL DISAGREEMENT

The U.K. and the European Union concluded their first day of negotiations over Britain's departure from the bloc with the EU securing its preferred timetable for the talks and divergent views immediately emerging over a divorce bill the EU is demanding.

NATO'S STRONGER BALTIC FORCE RILES RUSSIA

NATO declared that its deterrent force is fully in place in the Baltic area with the addition of a Canadian-led battle group in Latvia, enhancing deployments criticized by Russia.

ISLAMIC STATE-LINKED MILITANTS TARGETED IN SOUTHEAST ASIAN SEA PATROLS

Three Southeast Asian nations under threat from Islamic State-linked militants launched joint maritime patrols in an effort to stop a conflict in the southern Philippines from spreading to other parts of the region.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2017 17:14 ET (21:14 GMT)