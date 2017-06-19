USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 19

For the week ended Jun 18, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11
Idaho 3 2 6 3 29 22 46 56 16 17
Minn 0 0 0 0 11 7 66 71 23 22
Mont 13 11 24 20 44 46 13 16 6 7
ND 6 6 18 11 34 40 39 39 3 4
SD 28 21 36 36 23 30 11 12 2 1
Wash 0 0 3 1 30 24 61 74 6 1
6-state
avg 9 7 18 13 32 35 35 38 6 7
yr-ago 1 0 3 2 20 19 64 67 12 12
PROGRESS:
--Headed--
06/18 06/11 2016 Avg
Idaho 23 4 40 28
Minn 22 2 43 27
Mont 0 (NA) 5 3
ND 9 3 22 14
SD 65 37 48 40
Wash 28 21 66 44
6-state
avg 15 (NA) 25 17
