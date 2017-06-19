On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 19

For the week ended Jun 18, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11 06/18 06/11

Idaho 3 2 6 3 29 22 46 56 16 17

Minn 0 0 0 0 11 7 66 71 23 22

Mont 13 11 24 20 44 46 13 16 6 7

ND 6 6 18 11 34 40 39 39 3 4

SD 28 21 36 36 23 30 11 12 2 1

Wash 0 0 3 1 30 24 61 74 6 1

6-state

avg 9 7 18 13 32 35 35 38 6 7

yr-ago 1 0 3 2 20 19 64 67 12 12

PROGRESS:

--Headed--

06/18 06/11 2016 Avg

Idaho 23 4 40 28

Minn 22 2 43 27

Mont 0 (NA) 5 3

ND 9 3 22 14

SD 65 37 48 40

Wash 28 21 66 44

6-state

avg 15 (NA) 25 17

June 19, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)