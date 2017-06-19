USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jun 19

LR_GR410
Little Rock, AR Mon Jun 19, 2017 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices in Arkansas trading
.75 to 1.75 higher, all other states remain steady at this time. Parboiled
prices in Arkansas 1.50 to 2.25 higher, all other states remain steady. Second
heads and Brewers steady to 1.25 higher with higher money only in Arkansas;
instances 2.25 lower in Louisiana. Rice by-products: Rice Bran, Millfeed and
rice hulls steady to 15.00 higher.
In California, medium grain milled rice steady. Second heads and Brewers
steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls steady.
CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 19th, Jly 17 closed .12 higher at
11.52; Sep 17 closed .125 higher at 11.81; Nov 17 closed .14 higher at 12.045.
US dollar index on Monday settled at 97.53.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 20.50-22.50 20.50-22.75 22.00 -----
Long brown 22.50-24.50 24.75 NA -----
Medium white 23.00-24.00 ----- 22.00 25.00-28.00
Medium brown 24.25-24.50 ----- NA 26.00-29.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 23.00-25.50 27.00 ----- -----
Second heads 15.25-17.00 14.00 11.75-12.00 11.00-12.00
Brewers 14.50-15.00 12.25-13.00 9.00-10.00 8.00-11.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 70.00-75.00 70.00 70.00 105.00-115.00
Rice millfeed 40.00 30.00-35.00 40.00-45.00 -----
Rice hulls 10.00-15.00 5.00 5.00-10.00 0.00-5.00
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews
