USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jun 19

Little Rock, AR Mon Jun 19, 2017 USDA Market News Service

National Weekly Rice Summary

(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)

Domestic Trend

In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices in Arkansas trading

.75 to 1.75 higher, all other states remain steady at this time. Parboiled

prices in Arkansas 1.50 to 2.25 higher, all other states remain steady. Second

heads and Brewers steady to 1.25 higher with higher money only in Arkansas;

instances 2.25 lower in Louisiana. Rice by-products: Rice Bran, Millfeed and

rice hulls steady to 15.00 higher.

In California, medium grain milled rice steady. Second heads and Brewers

steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls steady.

CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 19th, Jly 17 closed .12 higher at

11.52; Sep 17 closed .125 higher at 11.81; Nov 17 closed .14 higher at 12.045.

US dollar index on Monday settled at 97.53.

Arkansas Texas Louisiana California

MILLED RICE

Long white 20.50-22.50 20.50-22.75 22.00 -----

Long brown 22.50-24.50 24.75 NA -----

Medium white 23.00-24.00 ----- 22.00 25.00-28.00

Medium brown 24.25-24.50 ----- NA 26.00-29.00

Short white ----- ----- ----- NA

Parboiled 23.00-25.50 27.00 ----- -----

Second heads 15.25-17.00 14.00 11.75-12.00 11.00-12.00

Brewers 14.50-15.00 12.25-13.00 9.00-10.00 8.00-11.00

Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per

cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except

California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and

brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.

Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).

Rice fat bran 70.00-75.00 70.00 70.00 105.00-115.00

Rice millfeed 40.00 30.00-35.00 40.00-45.00 -----

Rice hulls 10.00-15.00 5.00 5.00-10.00 0.00-5.00

*NA = not available

Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR

James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

