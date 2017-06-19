Fed's Dudley Sees More Tightening Ahead, Economy on 'Even Keel'

New York Fed President William Dudley said a gradual pace of rate increases will help prolong the economic recovery.

U.S. Stocks Climb as Tech Sector Bounces Back

U.S. stocks edged higher, driven by gains in technology shares. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1%.

EU's Barnier Hopes to Remove Brexit Uncertainties as Talks Begin

The U.K. and the EU started talks on Britain's exit from the bloc, almost a year after the U.K. voted to leave, with EU chief negotiator saying he hoped the two sides can start removing the uncertainties created by that decision.

U.K.'s Hammond Reaffirms Stance on Clean Break With EU

The U.K. will "definitely" leave the European Union, single market and customs union, Treasury chief Phillip Hammond said, denying speculation that the recent election's inconclusive result might affect the country's Brexit negotiation stance.

ECB Warns of Regulatory Loopholes for Finance Firms Displaced to EU by Brexit

The European Central Bank's top bank supervisor is worried that financial firms coming to Europe due to Brexit will exploit gaps in financial regulation on the continent to avoid regulatory oversight.

Oil Slightly Higher But Continued Oversupply Keeps Pressure on Prices

Oil prices edged higher, but analysts foresee little upward momentum for crude given the continued oversupply that has kept pressure on this market for three years now.

BOE Appoints Tenreyro to MPC

Silvana Tenreyro of the London School of Economics and Political Science has been appointed to the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, replacing Kristin Forbes, whose term ends in June.

Argentina to Sell 100-Year Bonds

The Republic of Argentina is preparing to sell 100-year bonds with a yield of 8.25%. The private placement offering would mark the first time the country has sold 100-year debt.

ECB: Eurozone Current-Account Surplus Shrinking As Oil Prices Recover

The eurozone's large current-account surpluses have started to shrink as oil prices recover, the European Central Bank said, wading into a debate over global trading relations that has raised tensions between Washington and Berlin.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Is U.S. Housing Market Slowdown a Pause or a New Reality?

June 19, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)