EU's Barnier Hopes to Remove Brexit Uncertainties as Talks Begin

The U.K. and the EU started talks on Britain's exit from the bloc, almost a year after the U.K. voted to leave, with EU chief negotiator saying he hoped the two sides can start removing the uncertainties created by that decision.

U.K.'s Hammond Reaffirms Stance on Clean Break With EU

The U.K. will "definitely" leave the European Union, single market and customs union, Treasury chief Phillip Hammond said, denying speculation that the recent election's inconclusive result might affect the country's Brexit negotiation stance.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Home Sales, Fed Speakers, Europe PMI

The U.S. will get a read on the housing market with existing- and new-home sales releases, a number of Fed officials will give their first public comments following their decision to raise interest rates, and a purchasing managers index could show the eurozone economy lost some momentum in June.

Markets Rise After French Elections

European stocks gained ground ahead of the U.S. market open following French legislative elections which gave President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party an outright majority in the country's parliament.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Is U.S. Housing Market Slowdown a Pause or a New Reality?

Oil Slightly Higher But Continued Oversupply Keeps Pressure on Prices

Oil prices edged higher, but analysts foresee little upward momentum for crude given the continued oversupply that has kept pressure on this market for three years now.

Bank of England Appoints LSE Professor Silvana Tenreyro to MPC

Silvana Tenreyro of the London School of Economics and Political Science has been appointed to the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, replacing Kristin Forbes, whose term ends in June.

ECB: Eurozone Current-Account Surplus Shrinking As Oil Prices Recover

The eurozone's large current-account surpluses have started to shrink as oil prices recover, the European Central Bank said, wading into a debate over global trading relations that has raised tensions between Washington and Berlin.

Oil Industry Learns How to Live With Cheap Crude

Three years after the price of crude began its rapid descent, the industry and investors are finally resigned to the idea of lower prices for longer.

Finance Chiefs Struggle to Narrow Down Impact of Post-Brexit Tax Changes

One consequence of Britain's exit from the European Union will be a more fragmented tax landscape for multinationals, which could result in higher tax contributions and compliance costs.

June 19, 2017 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)