Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Home Sales, Fed Speakers, Europe PMI

The U.S. will get a read on the housing market with existing- and new-home sales releases, a number of Fed officials will give their first public comments following their decision to raise interest rates, and a purchasing managers index could show the eurozone economy lost some momentum in June.

ECB: Eurozone Current-Account Surplus Shrinking As Oil Prices Recover

The eurozone's large current-account surpluses have started to shrink as oil prices recover, the European Central Bank said, wading into a debate over global trading relations that has raised tensions between Washington and Berlin.

U.K.'s Hammond Reaffirms Stance on Clean Break With EU

The U.K. will "definitely" leave the European Union, single market and customs union, Treasury chief Phillip Hammond said, denying speculation that the recent election's inconclusive result might affect the country's Brexit negotiation stance.

Global Markets Start the Week Higher

European stocks moved higher as markets opened Monday, following Asian markets higher ahead of a busy week.

As Brexit Talks Start, U.K. Tensions Simmer

British Prime Minister Theresa May, facing questions over her leadership, is heading into formal start of Brexit talks, the most consequential negotiations in Britain's postwar history, writes Simon Nixon.

As EU Preps Sanctions Extension, Russia Adapts

Even as the European Union sets plans to extend economic sanctions on Russia over its interference in Ukraine, some economic and political ties between Europe and Moscow are broadening again.

Market Volatility Has Vanished Around the World

The calm that has descended on U.S. financial markets-Wall Street's "fear gauge" is near all-time lows-is stretching around the globe, with one commonly used measure showing Asian equities near their least volatile this century.

Japan's Exports Log Biggest Gains Since Jan 2015

Japanese exports jumped 14.9% in May, helped by a pickup in demand in emerging markets and a weaker yen compared with a year ago.

China Home Prices Growth Slows Slightly in May

The growth of home prices in China slowed slightly in May after more cities rolled out stricter measures to curb demand.

RBA Governor Calls Stronger Employment Growth a Positive

Australia's economy will grow a bit faster in coming years than it has recently, with a broad strengthening of the global economy giving the nation a lift, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor, Philip Lowe said.

June 19, 2017 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)