Sen. Warren Calls for Removal of 12 Wells Fargo Directors
Continue Reading Below
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D, Mass.) is urging the Federal Reserve to remove a dozen Wells Fargo board directors who served during the bank's sales-practices scandal, according to a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
Citigroup's Plan to Revive Its Lagging Stock
It is time for Michael Corbat to change the narrative at Citigroup. Investors and even top executives at the bank say it is time for Mr. Corbat to shift to offense by boosting growth in areas like credit cards, Wall Street stock trading and retail banking.
Who's Behind Morgan Stanley's Bond Trading Turnaround? A Stock Guy
Under Ted Pick, Morgan Stanley's bond-trading division has booked four straight quarters of fixed-income revenue above $1 billion. But Mr. Pick is striking a cautious note as other turnarounds have shown promise only to crumble.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Hedge-Fund Manager John Paulson Joins Valeant Board
Hedge-fund billionaire John Paulson has joined the board of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, a sign that the investor remains bullish on the drugmaker's prospects despite accruing steep losses on investments in the firm.
Financial Stocks Are Bucking the Yield Curve Signal
Financial stocks are getting their groove back -- and they're doing it without help from the bond market. S&P 500 financials are up 5.6% this month, on pace to be the best performer among the benchmark's 11 sectors.
BOE Appoints Tenreyro to MPC
Silvana Tenreyro of the London School of Economics and Political Science has been appointed to the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, replacing Kristin Forbes, whose term ends in June.
RBA Governor Calls Stronger Employment Growth a Positive
Australia's economy will grow a bit faster in coming years than it has recently, with a broad strengthening of the global economy giving the nation a lift, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor, Philip Lowe said.
White House Intends to Tap GOP Staffer for FDIC Chair
The White House said President Donald Trump intends to nominate James Clinger, longtime Republican congressional staffer, to chair the FDIC.
ECB: Eurozone Current-Account Surplus Shrinking As Oil Prices Recover
The eurozone's large current-account surpluses have started to shrink as oil prices recover, the European Central Bank said, wading into a debate over global trading relations that has raised tensions between Washington and Berlin.
Market Turns Upside-Down as Go-Go Tech Stocks Join Slow-Mo Funds
This month's brief technology-stock rout reveals an underside for investors of a steady 2017 rally: Shares of giant tech firms are cropping up everywhere, complicating efforts to diversify portfolios.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 19, 2017 16:16 ET (20:16 GMT)