Oil Turns Lower as Glut Continues to Pressure Market

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices turned lower Monday, failing to hold on to earlier gains as the stubborn glut of oil in storage continued to weigh on the market.

EQT to Buy Rice for $6.7 Billion

EQT Corp. agreed to buy Rice Energy Inc. for $6.7 billion in the latest proposed tie-up between energy producers suffering from low oil and gas prices.

EU Divisions Hobble Bid to Lead Climate Deal

European Union governments clashed over joint efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, highlighting the challenges facing the bloc as it vies to lead the global fight against climate change.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Industry Learns How to Live With Cheap Crude

Three years after the price of crude began its rapid descent, the industry and investors are finally resigned to the idea of lower prices for longer.

South Korea Powers Down Its Nuclear-Energy Industry

South Korea said it would scrap plans to build new nuclear-power plants and halt operation of the country's oldest reactor, marking a shift for a nation that ranks among the most reliant on atomic energy.

Qatar Readies Ship-to-Ship Fuel Facility

Qatar Petroleum said that a vessel-borne fueling facility is now available for all vessels lifting any Qatari seaborne imports or exports, more than two weeks after some Gulf Arab states severed ties with Doha.

Mexico Launches Second Round of Oil Auctions

Mexico launched its second round of oil block auctions, offering production-sharing contracts in 15 offshore areas in the Gulf of Mexico.

Coal's Decline Spreads Far Beyond Appalachia

Far from the mines of Appalachia, the decline of coal is hitting communities that relied on coal-fired power plants for jobs and income.

As Natural Gas Gains, a Taxed Grid Raises Alarm

Natural gas has become the trendy power-plant fuel in New England so quickly that it concerns the grid operator charged with keeping the region's lights on.

Peabody Energy Fights Lawsuit Over Protesters' Arrest

Peabody Energy is fighting accusations it colluded with police in the unlawful arrest of two protesters who took a photo with coal miners and their banner at its 2013 shareholder meeting in Wyoming.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2017 16:16 ET (20:16 GMT)