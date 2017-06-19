Oil Slightly Higher But Continued Oversupply Keeps Pressure on Prices

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices edged higher, but analysts foresee little upward momentum for crude given the continued oversupply that has kept pressure on this market for three years now.

EQT to Acquire Rice Energy for $6.7 Billion

EQT agreed to buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion, the latest proposed tie-up between energy producers after low oil and gas prices roiled the industry.

South Korea Powers Down Its Nuclear-Energy Industry

South Korea said it would scrap plans to build new nuclear-power plants and halt operation of the country's oldest reactor, marking a shift for a nation that ranks among the most reliant on atomic energy.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Peabody Energy Fights Lawsuit Over Protesters' Arrest

Peabody Energy is fighting accusations it colluded with police in the unlawful arrest of two protesters who took a photo with coal miners and their banner at its 2013 shareholder meeting in Wyoming.

Oil Industry Learns How to Live With Cheap Crude

Three years after the price of crude began its rapid descent, the industry and investors are finally resigned to the idea of lower prices for longer.

Coal's Decline Spreads Far Beyond Appalachia

Far from the mines of Appalachia, the decline of coal is hitting communities that relied on coal-fired power plants for jobs and income.

As Natural Gas Gains, a Taxed Grid Raises Alarm

Natural gas has become the trendy power-plant fuel in New England so quickly that it concerns the grid operator charged with keeping the region's lights on.

Jared Kushner to Travel to Middle East in Effort to Advance U.S. Peace Efforts

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, plans to travel to the Middle East this week to try to advance U.S. efforts to reach an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, a White House official said Sunday.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 6

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 6 to 747 in the past week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Big Oil Firms Are Exploring a New Frontier in Shale: Profits

Chevron and other companies piling into the Permian Basin say they will soon achieve something that has proven surprisingly elusive for their smaller peers: turning a profit.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)