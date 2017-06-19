GE Plans $2 Billion Joint Venture to Build Its Jet-Leasing Business

General Electric plans to resume growing its aircraft-leasing business, ordering more jets and sealing a joint venture with a Canadian company that will allow it to do additional business with fast-growing airlines in Asia.

South Korea Powers Down Its Nuclear-Energy Industry

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says the country, one of the world's largest nuclear electricity producers, is scrapping plans to build new nuclear-power plants and not extend the life of existing ones.

Peabody Energy Fights Lawsuit Over Protesters' Arrest

Peabody Energy is fighting accusations it colluded with police in the unlawful arrest of two protesters who took a photo with coal miners and their banner at its 2013 shareholder meeting in Wyoming.

Oil Prices Recover Slightly but Glut Fears Persist

Oil prices rose as the market tries to stabilize just days after plummeting to their lowest levels of the year.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 6

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 6 to 747 in the past week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Big Oil Firms Are Exploring a New Frontier in Shale: Profits

Chevron and other companies piling into the Permian Basin say they will soon achieve something that has proven surprisingly elusive for their smaller peers: turning a profit.

MacKenzie's Special Sauce Could Make BHP Taste Better

BHP'S new chairman has proven turnaround chops and the support of activist investor Elliott. But replicating his stellar performance at Amcor in the mining sector could prove challenging.

Gulf Allies Draw U.S. Into Mideast Rift

America's closest Gulf allies have entangled the Trump administration in a longstanding rift in the Mideast as a group of Saudi-led nations pursues a realignment that risks further destabilizing the region and complicating the fight against Islamic State.

BHP Billiton Names Ken MacKenzie as New Chairman

BHP Billiton has turned to a packaging-industry veteran to head its board, appointing director Ken MacKenzie to succeed Jac Nasser when he retires after seven years as chairman.

BP Forges Ahead With Deepwater Gas Field Plans in India

BP is pushing ahead with long-delayed efforts to develop natural gas offshore India in a $6 billion investment with India's Reliance Industries.

