UPS to Add Delivery Surcharges for Black Friday, Christmas Orders

United Parcel Service Inc. for the first time will tack a surcharge onto most online orders shipping around the Black Friday shopping weekend and during the week before Christmas.

Hedge-Fund Manager John Paulson Joins Valeant Board

Hedge-fund billionaire John Paulson has joined the board of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, a sign that the investor remains bullish on the drugmaker's prospects despite accruing steep losses on investments in the firm.

Who's Behind Morgan Stanley's Bond Trading Turnaround? A Stock Guy

Under Ted Pick, Morgan Stanley's bond-trading division has booked four straight quarters of fixed-income revenue above $1 billion. But Mr. Pick is striking a cautious note as other turnarounds have shown promise only to crumble.

EQT to Acquire Rice Energy for $6.7 Billion

EQT agreed to buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion, the latest proposed tie-up between energy producers after low oil and gas prices roiled the industry.

Sen. Warren Calls for Removal of 12 Wells Fargo Directors

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D, Mass.) is urging the Federal Reserve to remove a dozen Wells Fargo board directors who served during the bank's sales-practices scandal, according to a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Vice Media Secures $450 Million Investment From TPG

Vice Media has secured a $450 million investment from private-equity firm TPG, as the youth-focused digital media company looks to step up its spending on scripted programming and plans a direct-to-consumer service.

PerkinElmer to Buy German Medical Diagnostics Firm

PerkinElmer said it would buy a German-based medical-diagnostics company in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal.

Blue Apron Expects IPO to Price Between $15 and $17 a Share

Blue Apron Holdings, a startup that offers cook-at-home preparation kits, expects shares to price between $15 and $17 in its initial public offering.

GE Returns Jet-Leasing Unit to Growth Mode

General Electric plans to resume growing its aircraft-leasing business, ordering more jets and sealing a joint venture with a Canadian company that will allow it to do additional business with fast-growing airlines in Asia.

Boeing Launches New Plane as Rivalry With Airbus Continues

Boeing formally launched a new version of its single-aisle jetliner to regain market share lost to rival Airbus.

June 19, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)