Activist Land & Buildings Takes 4.3% Stake in Hudson's Bay

Continue Reading Below

Investor Land & Buildings is pushing Saks' parent Hudson's Bay to consider strategic alternatives, including possibly taking the company private or redeveloping its vast real-estate holdings.

With Whole Foods in the Cart, Amazon Now Faces the Hard Part

The e-commerce titan, through its Whole Foods deal, may be the player most likely to persuade Americans to buy fresh food online, but it must first solve the "last mile" logistics puzzle that dogs other retailers.

GM's Cruise Automation Wades Into HD Mapping to Aid Autonomous-Car Efforts

A small autonomous-cars company owned by General Motors Co. is getting into the high-definition mapping business, a move that could help the Detroit auto giant compete with Google and others in the race to develop self-driving vehicles.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

CEOs Have Access to Trump,

President Donald Trump's meeting with corporate chiefs Monday is their latest opportunity to help shape economic policy-but often they find there are limits to their influence.

Amazon Deal for Whole Foods Unites Maverick CEOs

Amazon's planned $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods unites two maverick businessmen who will now have to blend very distinct approaches to make the deal a success.

Plane Makers Tout Busy Production Schedules as New Orders Slow

Boeing and Airbus have seen a slowdown in new orders for large aircraft. But at the Paris Air Show, which kicks off Monday, they are stressing that a years-long backlog will keep production lines busy and cash flowing in.

For Tech CEOs, Not Attending White House Summit Is Greater Risk

Technology executives at odds with the Trump administration see a bigger problem than attending a White House brainstorming session Monday-not attending.

Boeing Considers Spreading Wings With New Plane

The company's commercial plane chief said it is studying the existing market gap between single- and twin-aisle aircraft, though time is needed to 'do it right.'

Robo Advisers' Latest Foray: Socially Responsible Investing

As the millennial investor comes of age, two youthful trends are converging: socially responsible investing and robo-advisory services.

Poultry Farmers Brood Over Slowdown in Breeding

Over the first five months of the year, the percentage of eggs hatching broiler chickens fell to its lowest level in over a decade. That is a problem for companies for an industry that requires about 750 million new chickens each month to raise, slaughter and process into wings, breasts and drumsticks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2017 01:16 ET (05:16 GMT)