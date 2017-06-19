Malaysia Inflation Likely Eased to 4.2% in May, Poll Shows

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's inflation likely eased further in May, a survey of economists showed Monday, marking the second month of moderation from an eight-year high of 5.1% in March.

The consumer-price index, the country's main inflation gauge, is expected to have risen 4.2% in May from a year earlier, according to the median forecast of eight economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal, because of moderating fuel prices domestically. The CPI grew 4.4% in April.

Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, chief economist at Kuala Lumpur-based Bank Islam Malaysia, said a stronger ringgit during the month could have alleviated price pressures.

The inflation rate is "still a concern despite the expected moderation," he said in an interview Monday, as the CPI remains higher than the long-term average of 2.8%-3.0%.

Bank Negara Malaysia said in March that inflation was projected to trend higher at 3.0%-4.0% this year, compared with 2.1% in 2016, mainly because of the pass-through effect of higher global oil prices on domestic retail-fuel prices.

However, the central bank said that cost-driven inflation is unlikely to have a significant effect on broader price trends. It said it expects core inflation to rise modestly.

The official May inflation data is due Wednesday at 0400 GMT.

