The Latest: Technology CEOs urged to join Trump initiative

The Latest on President Donald Trump's meeting with technology CEOs (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize government.

Trump senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner welcomed technology executives to the White House on Monday for an afternoon of working groups. They are discussing issues like technology infrastructure, cyber security and visas for foreign workers.

Kushner says the CEOS are working on some of the country's biggest challenges.

Those attending include Apple CEO Tim Cook and the executive chairman of Google parent company Alphabet, Eric Schmidt. Also on hand is Trump's daughter and Kushner's wife, senior presidential adviser Ivanka Trump.

The gathering is the first event for a technology-focused effort within the White House Office of American Innovation. It seeks to overhaul government functions using ideas from the business sector.

6 a.m.

Technology CEOS are expected at the White House Monday for an event focused on modernizing government.

The White House said expected attendees include Apple CEO Tim Cook and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

This will be the first event for a technology-focused group within the White House Office of American Innovation, which seeks to overhaul government functions using ideas from the business sector.

Jared Kushner, senior adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, will oversee the event with Chris Liddell, a White House aide who directs the technology effort.

It comes after some technology executives clashed with Trump over his decision to exit the Paris climate accord. Leaders at Apple and Google were among the American corporate executives who appealed to the president to stay in the pact.