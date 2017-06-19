China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, June 19 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 736,768 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 12,820 12,820 12,560 12,660 12,890 -230 8 112
Aug-17 12,995 12,995 12,555 12,810 12,985 -175 56 94
Sep-17 12,870 12,940 12,510 12,735 12,930 -195 661,010 458,542
Oct-17 12,845 12,885 12,720 12,810 12,985 -175 320 146
Nov-17 12,975 13,015 12,635 12,810 13,045 -235 372 3,082
Jan-18 14,955 15,030 14,650 14,845 15,030 -185 74,244 72,244
Mar-18 14,865 15,090 14,865 15,045 15,335 -290 12 96
Apr-18 - - - 15,225 15,225 0 0 42
May-18 15,270 15,275 14,920 15,100 15,255 -155 742 1,362
Jun-18 15,005 15,340 15,005 15,170 15,135 35 4 2
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 19, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)