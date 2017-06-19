Bank of England Appoints LSE Professor Silvana Tenreyro to MPC

Professor Silvana Tenreyro of the London School of Economics and Political Science has been appointed to the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, replacing Kristin Forbes whose term ends this month, the bank said Monday.

Continue Reading Below

She will join the committee as an external member for a three-year term beginning July 7, 2017, the BOE said.

"I am delighted to welcome Silvana Tenreyro to the Monetary Policy Committee and am very much looking forward to working with her," Gov. Mark Carney said.

"Her extensive and varied academic experience--on the monetary transmission mechanism, the dynamics of productivity, trade, housing issues as well as wage dynamics, to name just a few--will be invaluable to the Committee," he said.

Write to Wiktor Szary at Wiktor.Szary@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

June 19, 2017 07:50 ET (11:50 GMT)