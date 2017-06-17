What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

A growing number of major insurers are seeking premium increases averaging 20% or more for next year on plans sold under the Affordable Care Act.

Trump stepped up criticism of a probe into whether he obstructed justice, targeting the leadership of the government team looking into his conduct.

The president said he is canceling the Obama administration's shift to a more open stance toward Cuba.

Anger grew over the fire that ripped through a London high-rise, as questions about the building's material swelled.

The Minnesota police officer who shot and killed a black motorist during a traffic stop last year was acquitted.

U.K. intelligence officials believe a group linked to North Korea perpetrated last month's cyberattack.

The Russian military said it might have killed Islamic State's leader, a claim the Pentagon couldn't confirm.

Died: Helmut Kohl, 87, chancellor who engineered Germany's reunification.

June 17, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)