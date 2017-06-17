What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Amazon.com said it would buy Whole Foods in a $13.7 billion deal, instantly transforming the online giant into a major player in bricks-and-mortar retail.

Continue Reading Below

The purchase is a direct strike at Wal-Mart, the country's largest grocer.

Shares of retailers fell on worries the deal would heighten competition.

Apple has poached two top Hollywood TV executives from Sony to spearhead a push into the original-programming business.

Friction between the U.S. and Mexico over trade is starting to cut into sales for U.S. farmers and agribusiness.

The IOC and McDonald's have agreed to end their long-running partnership before their latest deal expires.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

GM plans to open a supplier park in Texas, resulting in the relocation of 600 jobs from Mexico to the U.S.

EU regulators are set to hit Google with a record fine for manipulating search results to favor its own comparison-shopping service.

Japanese car firms say they are prepared to weather a bankruptcy filing by Takata.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)