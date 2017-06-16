What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The Senate voted 98-2 to expand sanctions on Moscow and wrest more control of Russia policy from the administration.

Conservatives are signaling concern that a Senate health bill doesn't do enough to curb Medicaid spending or reduce premiums.

Trump blasted reports Mueller is probing whether the president obstructed justice, saying that he is the target of baseless attacks.

The president will issue a directive aimed at scaling back Obama's changes to U.S.-Cuba policy.

Greece's creditors agreed to release the next tranche of its bailout but put off a final decision on debt relief until August 2018.

Rep. Scalise underwent surgery again and remained in critical condition after being shot on Wednesday.

The U.S. student who was imprisoned in North Korea has suffered severe brain damage, doctors said.

Feuding Arab nations' diplomats are squaring off in a bid to bend Trump to their positions on Qatar's future.

Southern Syria has become a volatile flashpoint between the U.S. and Iran as they vie for control.

Washington police issued arrest warrants for Erdogan bodyguards who are accused of assaulting protesters.

The U.K. government came under mounting pressure over a London high-rise fire that killed at least 17.

