Rolls-Royce Sticks to 2017 Outlook, Excluding Foreign-Exchange Effects

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.LN) on Friday kept its underlying outlook for its half-year and full-year revenue, profit and free cash flow unchanged.

Continue Reading Below

The aircraft engine maker said in February that 2017 earnings will only be modestly better than a year earlier, adding that underlying free cash flow, which was GBP100 million last year, should be similarly weak in 2017.

The 2017 outlook excludes the foreign-exchange translation effects on results, it said Friday.

Including foreign-exchange translation effects, it said the "impact of the average year-over-year movement on the translation of our overseas subsidiaries results would improve full-year reported revenues by around 400 million pounds ($521.1 million) and improve reported profit before tax by around GBP50 million."

Rolls-Royce expects to announce its half-year results on Aug. 1, the company said.

-Write to Razak Musah Baba at razak.baba@wsj.com; Twitter: @Raztweet

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2017 02:38 ET (06:38 GMT)