Rise in New Home Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 Current Account Q1 -$124.0B (5) -$112.4B
Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales May 5.55M (11) 5.57M
-- percent change May -0.4% -2.3%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 17 240K (7) 237K
1000 Leading Index May +0.4% (8) +0.3%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A 8
Composite Index
Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jun N/A 52.7*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jun N/A 53.6*
1000 New Home Sales May 598K (11) 569K
-- percent change May +5.1% -11.4%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
June 16, 2017 14:12 ET (18:12 GMT)