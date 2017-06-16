On Our Radar

Rise in New Home Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0830 Current Account Q1 -$124.0B (5) -$112.4B

Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales May 5.55M (11) 5.57M

-- percent change May -0.4% -2.3%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 17 240K (7) 237K

1000 Leading Index May +0.4% (8) +0.3%

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A 8

Composite Index

Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jun N/A 52.7*

0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jun N/A 53.6*

1000 New Home Sales May 598K (11) 569K

-- percent change May +5.1% -11.4%

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

