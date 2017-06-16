PBOC Net Foreign-Exchange Sales at CNY29.33 Billion in May

China's central bank sold a net 29.33 billion yuan ($4.30 billion) of foreign currency last month, according to calculations made by The Wall Street Journal based on central bank data released Friday.

May's figure came in lower than a net foreign-exchange sale of CNY42 billion in April, according to the latest data from the People's Bank of China.

The central bank's total forex purchase position stood at CNY21.550 trillion at the end of May, down from CNY21.579 trillion a month before, the PBOC said.

The central bank's total forex purchase position has been falling for 19 straight months, indicating continued capital outflow pressure, although the size of net sales has been shrinking since December last year.

