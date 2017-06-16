Retail Stocks Slide in Wake of Amazon's Deal for Whole Foods

Shares of retailers fell after Amazon.com said it will buy Whole Foods Market, potentially squeezing its grocery store competitors.

Fed's Kaplan Sees Economic Rebound This Year

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Friday that economic growth is "pretty sluggish" right now, but that he expects a rebound through the rest of the year.

Fed's Kashkari Says Inflation Data Didn't Justify This Week's Rate Increase

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he opposed the U.S. central bank's interest-rate increase this week largely because the economy isn't producing enough inflation to justify the boost in borrowing costs.

U.S. Housing Starts Fall for Third Consecutive Month in May

U.S. new-home construction declined for the third straight month in May, signaling a softening in home building at a time of tight supply.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Declined in Early June

A closely watched gauge of U.S. consumer sentiment dropped in early June, a sign that political tensions in Washington may be denting Americans' confidence in the economy.

Insurers Look to Ramp Up Premiums in Health-Law Exchanges

More major insurers are seeking premium increases averaging 20% or more for next year on plans sold under the Affordable Care Act, according to rate proposals in more than 10 states.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 6

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 6 to 747 in the past week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

China Ease Restrictions on Foreign Investment in Free-Trade Zones

China has lifted more than two dozen restrictions on foreign investment in its free-trade zones, although analysts say too many sectors of the country's economy remain off-limits.

EU Says Brexit Talks to Assume U.K. Still Wants Complete Break

European Union officials will start Brexit negotiations Monday based on the assumption that the U.K. still wants to leave the bloc completely as outlined by Prime Minister Theresa May before her election setback.

Oil Prices Recover Slightly but Glut Fears Persist

Oil prices rose as the market tries to stabilize just days after plummeting to their lowest levels of the year.

June 16, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)