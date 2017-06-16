Retail Stocks Slide in Wake of Amazon's Deal for Whole Foods

Shares of retailers fell after Amazon.com said it will buy Whole Foods Market, potentially squeezing its grocery store competitors.

Fed's Kashkari Says Inflation Data Didn't Justify This Week's Rate Increase

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he opposed the U.S. central bank's interest-rate increase this week largely because the economy isn't producing enough inflation to justify the boost in borrowing costs.

U.S. Housing Starts Fall for Third Consecutive Month in May

U.S. new-home construction declined for the third straight month in May, signaling a softening in home building at a time of tight supply.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Declined in Early June

A closely watched gauge of U.S. consumer sentiment dropped in early June, a sign that political tensions in Washington may be denting Americans' confidence in the economy.

China Ease Restrictions on Foreign Investment in Free-Trade Zones

China has lifted more than two dozen restrictions on foreign investment in its free-trade zones, although analysts say too many sectors of the country's economy remain off-limits.

EU Says Brexit Talks to Assume U.K. Still Wants Complete Break

European Union officials will start Brexit negotiations Monday based on the assumption that the U.K. still wants to leave the bloc completely as outlined by Prime Minister Theresa May before her election setback.

Oil Prices Recover Slightly but Glut Fears Persist

Oil prices rose as the market tries to stabilize just days after plummeting to their lowest levels of the year.

WSJ's Daily Shot: It's "Drill, Baby, Drill" Time Once Again

Slower Eurozone Wage Growth Is Setback for ECB

Eurozone wages increased at a slower pace in the first three months of the year, despite a pickup in economic growth that has seen unemployment rates fall to eight-year lows

Bank of Japan Holds Fire as It Faces Calls for Exit Strategy

The Japanese central bank governor rejected the idea that he should follow the Federal Reserve's lead and detail how the Bank of Japan might trim its assets following its decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

