U.S. Firms Reap Benefits of Europe's Revival

A strengthening eurozone economy has drawn global investors back to the Continent, pushing up the region's stocks and common currency. Now, U.S. companies are benefiting, too.

U.S. Exports to Mexico Fall as Uncertainty Over Nafta Lingers

Friction between the U.S. and Mexico over trade is starting to cut into sales for U.S. farmers and agricultural companies, adding uncertainty for an industry struggling with low commodity prices and excess supply.

Slower Eurozone Wage Growth Is Setback for ECB

Eurozone wages increased at a slower pace in the first three months of the year, despite a pickup in economic growth that has seen unemployment rates fall to eight-year lows

BOJ Kuroda Resists Calls for Details on Possible Easing-Exit Scenarios

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda pushed back against calls for details of how the central bank might exit from its easing policy, rejecting the idea of releasing detailed simulations about unwinding the current program.

Europe and Asia Stocks Brush Off Weak U.S. Finish

Stocks in Europe and Asia mostly inched higher, brushing off a weak finish on Wall Street.

Oil Prices Recover Slightly But Glut Fears Persist

Oil prices rose as the market tries to stabilize just days after plummeting to their lowest levels of the year.

PBOC Makes Largest Single-Day Cash Injection in Five Months

China's central bank injected the largest amount of cash into the financial system on a single day since mid-January amid signs of growing financial stress in the world's second-largest economy.

Bank of Japan Holds Fire as It Faces Calls for Exit Strategy

The Japanese central bank governor rejected the idea that he should follow the Federal Reserve's lead and detail how the Bank of Japan might trim its assets following its decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

Pair of Economists Say Fed Balance Sheet Could End Up Around $3 Trillion

Economists at Barclays and CME Group think the Federal Reserve's $4.5 trillion asset portfolio could shrink to $3 trillion in a few years' time, based on plans for unwinding some of those holdings that the central bank revealed Wednesday.

Flush With Cash, Top Quant Funds Stumble

Quant funds, which use sophisticated statistical models rather than human research and intuition to find attractive trades, are lagging behind more traditional investments.

June 16, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)