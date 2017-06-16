Asian Markets Gain as Stronger U.S. Dollar Lifts Export Stocks

Equity markets across Asia moved higher on Friday, shrugging off technology-led declines overnight in the U.S., as a stronger U.S. dollar boosted export stocks in the region.

PBOC Makes Largest Single-Day Cash Injection in Five Months

China's central bank injected the largest amount of cash into the financial system on a single day since mid-January amid signs of growing financial stress in the world's second-largest economy.

Bank of Japan Keeps Policy on Hold

Japan's central bank leaves interest rates and its commitment to buying government bonds unchanged Friday, maintaining its aggressive monetary stimulus aimed at lifting inflation.

Pair of Economists Say Fed Balance Sheet Could End Up Around $3 Trillion

Economists at Barclays and CME Group think the Federal Reserve's $4.5 trillion asset portfolio could shrink to $3 trillion in a few years' time, based on plans for unwinding some of those holdings that the central bank revealed Wednesday.

Flush With Cash, Top Quant Funds Stumble

Quant funds, which use sophisticated statistical models rather than human research and intuition to find attractive trades, are lagging behind more traditional investments.

Investors Fear Policy Misstep by Fed

While the Federal Reserve shakes off softening inflation data and sticks to its rate-raising plan, bond and commodity traders are increasingly anxious that a potential policy error by the central bank will become a problem for economic growth.

Greece, Creditors Reach Long-Sought Bailout Deal

Greece's creditors agreed to release the next tranche of the country's $96.5 billion bailout, but refused to lighten the burden of its crushing debt burden until August of next year.

Chile's Benchmark Interest Rate Remains Unchanged

Chile's central bank on Thursday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5% after lowering it in previous months.

CFPB Seeks Comment on Proposed Changes to Prepaid-Card Rule

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday began seeking public comments on proposed changes to its prepaid-card rule and its timing, weeks after the planned regulation narrowly escaped being scrapped by congressional.

Nasdaq Composite Logs Fourth Decline in Five Sessions

The Nasdaq Composite notched another session of declines as technology stocks resumed their slide. The index fell 0.5%.

