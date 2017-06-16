Google Faces Record EU Antitrust Fine

The European Union's antitrust watchdog in the coming weeks is set to hit Alphabet's Google with a record fine for manipulating its search results to favor its own comparison-shopping service, according to people familiar with the matter.

Apple Poaches Sony TV Executives to Lead Push Into Original Content

Apple has poached two top Hollywood television executives from Sony to spearhead an ambitious push into the original programming business.

McDonald's, IOC End Olympic Partnership Early

The International Olympic Committee said it and fast-food giant McDonald's Corp. have agreed to end their long-running partnership before their latest deal was set to expire.

Investors Ignore Easy Money in Huntsman-Clariant Deal

U.S. chemicals company is persistently trading at a puzzling discount to its value in the merger.

Pimco's New Bond King Is Nothing Like Bill Gross

Bill Gross, Daniel Ivascyn's predecessor at Pimco, was known as the "bond king." But the firm's current investment chief would rather be called just about anything else.

MacKenzie's Special Sauce Could Make BHP Taste Better

BHP'S new chairman has proven turnaround chops and the support of activist investor Elliott. But replicating his stellar performance at Amcor in the mining sector could prove challenging.

How Anbang Could Clog China's Financial Plumbing

Financial stress at Anbang, a key lender to other Chinese financial institutions, could quickly ripple through China's banking system.

Lawsuit Against GE Finance Unit Over Petters' Fraud Heads to Trial

A lawsuit against General Electric Co.'s finance unit over its relationship with convicted businessman Thomas Petters, whose $40 billion empire collapsed in 2008, will move to trial as a result of a bankruptcy judge's ruling on Thursday.

Toshiba Falls Behind in Chip-Development Race

Toshiba is lagging behind rival chip makers in securing next year's supply of silicon wafers, showing how the company's troubles are hamstringing operations at its principal profit center.

BHP Billiton Names Ken MacKenzie as New Chairman

BHP Billiton has turned to a packaging-industry veteran to head its board, appointing director Ken MacKenzie to succeed Jac Nasser when he retires after seven years as chairman.

